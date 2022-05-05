James Randall Napper, known as Randy or Grandaddy to most, passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was 83 years young and resided in Saulsbury at the time of his passing.

He was born October 3, 1938 to Bee and Annie Napper in Ashland, Mississippi. He met his wife Lydia of 63 years on a blind date and affectionately called her “the old lady.” They raised four children together in those years. He had eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great- grandchildren. He was a mechanical engineer for thirty years at Cargill/Sunnyfresh and eleven years at SAW Textiles before retiring.

Randy showed his love for family by working hard and providing for his family over his lifetime. He never was one to sit still unless it was for a baseball game. He loved to play the game of baseball and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. He also loved fishing and watched “wrasslin” every Monday night. Randy was one that would call you up just to take a ride with him to go shopping or out to eat anytime he wanted to visit. He always kept you laughing at all his inappropriate jokes and side comments. He was stern and strong but loving and caring at the same time. He loved his family and especially poked fun at his grandchildren by asking them if they had girlfriends or boyfriends every time, he saw them.

Anytime you were around him, he would take you to his garden and show you what he had planted and you would never leave his house without food. He was a brilliant farmer and loved sharing it with his children and grandchildren. You could spend hours with him talking yet feel comfortable being around him not saying anything at all. You would never leave his house without having a dessert, usually a pie. When he got ready to say bye to you on your visits to his house, he’d talk more so you’d at least have to give yourself two more hours to say goodbye.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Becky Napper; wife, Lydia Napper; his parents, Bee and Annie Napper; his brothers, Roy and Buddy Napper; his sisters, Sis and Mildred Napper; and his grandchildren, Shane Moore and Kassey Napper.

He leaves his children: stepson, James White Napper, Sherry (Mike) McCulley, Gloria Moore and Danny Napper; and his grandchildren, Jeremy Napper, Chandy (Greg) Nail, Vance Culver, Ronnie (Whitney) Culver, Jason Lawson, Nicholas (Erica) Napper, Jerrod (Tayelor) Napper, Brianna Napper and Crystal (Dustin) Hall.

Well Grandaddy, we can only imagine you taking a ride with you and your “Old Lady” up there as you were reunited. Your wit, charm and the mischievous glint in your blue eyes will be missed by all those that saw them as you told your jokes. We can only imagine you telling the angels up there, “Did you hear the one about…”

Funeral Services for Mr. Napper will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Kenneth Napper officiating. He will be assisted by Mike James. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Napper will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

