Junior Floats Parade makes its way through Humboldt once again

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – West Tennesseans gathered Thursday to celebrate a time-honored tradition.

























































































































































































“We welcome you here. Do you see my shirt? I love the Strawberry Festival!” said Marie Mask.

The Strawberry Festival continued the festivities down Main Street in Humboldt with the Junior Floats Parade.

“I love the people, I love the enjoyment, and of course we love the food. We just get together and there is love in the air,” Mask said.

Mask says her and her family attend the festival every year. And there is one thing they make sure not to miss.

“Of course the Humboldt band. We wait on that when our band comes through. We love the bands, we love the floats. You know, just watching the children on it. I just love everything about it,” Mask said.

The Junior Parade includes the smaller floats, which are pulled by individuals instead of vehicles.

It also has performances from several school bands in Gibson County.

Sara McManis says her son is playing in the parade and her family enjoys participating in the festivities.

“It has been so much fun over the years. She has been in it since she was a baby, and all of the memories being out here, rain or shine, it is always a good time,” McManis said.

Both Paige Hilton and Ashlyn Bell were in the parade.

They say being a part of the parade is an experience they will never forget.

“Throughout this year, it has been like a huge blessing. We have done a lot of parades, but being in this parade in particular is just really special being with all of these fun girls,” Hilton said.

“I love seeing the look on the little kids’ faces when they see us go by. Their faces just light up and it is amazing to watch,” Bell said.

Festivities for the Strawberry Festival continue through Friday with the Grand Parade starting at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Humboldt.

Check out the festival’s schedule here.

Find more local news here.