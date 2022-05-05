Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast returns with event at Jackson Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn. — May 5 marks National Day of Prayer, and cities across the country are participating. After last year’s event was canceled, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast returns in full swing to the City of Jackson.

“We’re very excited to have everyone come down today to exalt the Lord who has established us,” said City of Jackson’s Community Relations Liaison, Gayle Gilbert. “It’s a day of praise all over the country, so we’re very excited to have this today.”

The city has been celebrating this day since 2006. After breakfast was served, guests got to enjoy live music and most importantly, had the chance to pray for those in their community.

“I’ll be leading the opening prayer, and then we have different prayers throughout the program, prayers for local businesses, prayers for schools, prayers for public servants,” said Eric Petty, president of the Jackson Area Ministerial Association.

Many are grateful that they can come together as a community to express their love for Christ.

“Sometimes we focus on the things that divide us, and I think in Jackson there’s this spirit of unity that it’s hard to put my finger on, but I think things like this, you forget about the things that divide you,” Petty said.

Once the clock strikes 12 a.m., National Day of Prayer is over, however, the prayers have no timeline.

“It’s a daily feel that we carry with us, to know how to treat people, how to honor people and respect people, and we should carry that in every walk of our life,” Gilbert said.

This is the first time the prayer breakfast has been held at the Jackson Fairgrounds, and around 400 people were in attendance at this year’s event.

