Miss Volunteer America Pageant continues with night 2 of preliminaries

JACKSON, Tenn.– Competition continues in the Miss Volunteer America Pageant being held this week..

47 young ladies from across the country are in the Hub City vying for the crown and scholarship money.

Thursday night was night two of preliminary competition being held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The young ladies are competing in swimsuit, talent and evening gown, vying for the title of Miss Volunteer America as well as $50,000 in scholarship money.

Preliminary competition resumes Friday evening with the final night on Saturday.