Mugshots : Madison County : 05/04/22 – 05/05/22
Ashtin Wood
Ashtin Wood: Failure to appear, violation of probation
Billie Mcintyre
Billie Mcintyre: Violation of probation
Daniele Grays
Daniele Grays: Shoplifting/theft of property
Daryl Loggins
Daryl Loggins: Assault, aggravated burglary
Deadrick Brown
Deadrick Brown: Failure to appear
Duntavious Barlow
Duntavious Barlow: Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving
James Call
James Call: Violation of parole
Juan Cates
Juan Cates: Vandalism, assault
Kariyona Woods
Kariyona Woods: Violation of probation
Kawanda Payton
Kawanda Payton: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Odgra Bobo
Odgra Bobo: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Rochelle Triplett
Rochelle Triplett: Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest
Tiara Ramsey
Tiara Ramsey: Shoplifting/theft of property
Zealena Smith
Zealena Smith: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/05/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.