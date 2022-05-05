New proclamation brings awareness to youth’s mental health

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local organization is hoping to bring more awareness to an ongoing issue.



Jackson and Madison County leaders are signing a proclamation to make May 5 Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Day.

They are partnering with Tennessee Voices to help make this subject less of a taboo.

Leaders with the organization say they are thankful for the support they receive from the community.

“We’re so thankful to the Jackson community for standing behind us and the work that we do, and working with us as we continue to break the stigma on children’s mental health,” said Martavis Williams, Community Engagement Specialist for TN Voices.

If you would like to learn more about the organization, click here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.