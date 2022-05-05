Over one month later, information remains limited on death of Goldie Ross-Donnell

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than one month after a woman’s body was discovered in east Jackson, information remains limited.

Goldie Ross-Donnell was reported as missing to the Jackson Police Department on February 6, 2022. According to family, she was last seen on February 4.

The department did not release any public notice about the missing person case via social media or through the community information service Nixle.

On February 10, WBBJ learned of Ross-Donnell’s disappearance when we were contacted by family members. We confirmed with JPD that she was reported missing and made an announcement on-air and online.

On Saturday, March 26, a woman’s body was found in a ditch near the 300 block of Hale Street. JPD was dispatched to the site around 4 p.m. and our crews were on scene shortly after, where we observed officers conducting an investigation of the area. According to JPD, the body was recovered and sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

On March 29, JPD confirmed the identity of the body as Goldie Ross-Donnell.

Since that date, attempts to gain more information from the department surrounding the circumstances of her death have been unsuccessful. Details such as the cause of death, how long she had been deceased before being discovered, and whether foul play is suspected are still unknown to the public.

On May 4, WBBJ submitted a records request to the department for more information on her death. We were informed that as the case remains an open investigation, the department could not release any reports to us.

According to her obituary, Ross-Donnell was a graduate of Jackson-Central Merry High School an earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree at Lane College. She worked for the Madison County School System, worked as a social worker, and volunteered for several organizations including the Carl Perkins Center. She also founded an organization named after her son Kevin to raise awareness of autism.

In January 2015, WBBJ interviewed Goldie Ross-Donnell when her son, Kirby Ross, turned himself into authorities after being wanted on charges including attempted murder and attempted robbery. During the interview, Ross-Donnell told us, “My main thing is I want the violence to stop. I don’t know the whole story. I’ve got to hear Kirby’s side as well, but I just want the violence to stop here in Jackson, Tennessee.”

We’ll continue to provide updates on the death of Ross-Donnell as they become available to us.

If anyone has information that can assist the investigation, you can contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

