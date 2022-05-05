Remembering the life of a teen gone too soon

JACKSON, Tenn. –Family and friends gather to remember the life of a young man taken too soon.

The family of Austin Swift came together to honor his life and memory.

Swift was an upcoming graduating senior at North Side High School who recently died.

Family members say Swift was quiet, loved to hang out with his friends and family, and wanted to be a rapper.

In fact, they all called him a ‘gentle giant’ who will be dearly missed.

“Shouldn’t have happened, like for no reason. He died for no reason but he lives on through all of us like, we’re going to keep him alive,” said Michaela Fowler, Austin Swift’s Aunt.

Family members also say they will remember Swift’s big heart.