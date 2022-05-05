Ruth Harmon Lewis, age 58, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church with Bro. Mike Hutcherson officiating. Burial to follow at the Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Mrs. Lewis was born on September 25, 1963, to the late Claude William Harmon and Ruth Thornton Harmon. She was a faithful member of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church and was employed for over 28 years as a Teacher’s Aide with the Haywood County Board of Education. She enjoyed fishing, skeet ball, playing sports, flowers and gardening. She loved her family, adored her children and all her animals. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Ronald Lewis.

She is survived by one son: Harmon Lewis (Erica) of Brownsville, TN; two daughters: Katie Singleteary (Justin) of Bells, TN, Tamera Ellington of Brownsville, TN; two sisters: Patricia Herron (Gaylon) and DeDe Kindreck (Kenny) all of Brownsville, TN; She leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Jake, Addisyn, Brooklyn and Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to made to the Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Pallbearers serving are Patrick Littlejohn, Shea Davis, Donnie Ray Lewis, Joe Stephens, Patrick Carmichael, Steven Reagan. Honorary Pallbearers serving are Mike Parker, Gaylon Herron, Kenny Kendrick, David Littlejohn, Jake Ellington and Jay Kendrick.