School system celebrates achievements at JMCSS Gala

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school system is highlighting their achievements.

“What this night has been is a night to celebrate all the things that have been accomplished in the past and look forward to the future,” said Melissa Spurgeon, Chief of Staff of the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The Jackson-Madison County School System held their annual gala to look back on their success as schools superintendent Dr.Marlon King presented his state of the schools address.

“Our graduation rate is up to almost 90% and we’ve had growth in the area of English language arts and we have a lot of innovative programs that have been started that have come out of Dr. King being with us just a little under two years,” said Spurgeon.

And also look at the challenges schools superintendent King has overcome.

“When he got here, we were in the midst of the pandemic but also a public perception of the school system. He’s really unified our community around our school system,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon says the school system, along with Dr.King is looking to work on improvement.

“Our math scores are something that we’re focusing in on, in order to increase those,” Spurgeon explained.

She also says the school system wants to hear from the community as well.

“One thing Dr.King said was talk about our school system and brag on it but also if you see something that is not right then call us so we can fix it,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon says the school system is planning to have another gala next year.