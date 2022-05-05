Severe Weather Potential Returns 90 Degree Weather Next Week

Thursday Morning Update

Thursday Morning Forecast Update for May 5th:

Yesterday was the 19th anniversary of the EF4 Jackson tornado in 2003 and that reminds us the we have to take a day like this seriously. Storm chances will be increasing into the day. Some strong and potentially severe storms, including extreme winds, large hail and tornadoes all will be possible.

Here is a look at StormTracker 7 Radar:

Be sure to stay weather aware heading into the afternoon and evening. There is still plenty of uncertainty as to who is most likely to be impacted by the storms but the storms that do pop up, could be quite nasty. Once we get through Today, much nicer and warmer weather will be on the way.

Watches Or Warnings Will Show Up Here:

TODAY:

The most significant threat for storms this week will be Thursday evening and night. The timing of the system will determine just how strong and potent the storms might end up being but you need to stay weather aware during the back half of the day on Thursday for sure. Highs on Thursday will reach the low to mid 80s and the winds will pick up in speed as the system gets a little closer and will come out of the south. All severe weather modes including tornadoes look possible on Thursday. Lets hope the forecast changes as the storm system gets a little closer. Thursday night lows will fall into the low 60s as a cold front will pass on by. The storms will weaken overnight as they drift to the east.

FRIDAY:

Storm chances, showers and clouds will continue for the first half of the day on Friday. The showers could clear out by sunrise or they could linger into the early afternoon hours but it appears Friday evening and Friday night will be dry. Some the storms could be strong in the early morning hours but any activity will weaken into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will only make it into the mid 70s and the winds will come out of the northwest in the afternoon and will weaken as the day goes on. Friday night lows will again drop into the mid 50s and sunny and milder weather is on the way for the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine is on the way for Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be a bit cool and stay below normal into the mid 70s. The winds on Saturday will stay out of the northwest but will switch directions and come out of the southeast on Sunday starting a warming trend. Sunday afternoon highs will make it back up into the 80s again. The weather looks to be very similar next weekend to the previous one we had here in West Tennessee. Early next week, we could pick up our first 90s of the year for some of us across the Mid South.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week will be the warmest and most humid week we have seen since last September. The last time we hit 90° in Jackson was September 13, 2021 and that was our only 90° last September. We did climb above 90° many times last August. I am bringing this up because we will have several chances to top the 90° mark next week. Highs on Monday will likely stay in the upper 80s; but starting Tuesday and lasting through Saturday, we have a shot at 90°+ each day. Most of next week looks mostly sunny, hot, humid and rain free. We could see another system coming in late next weekend but get ready for the heat!

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

