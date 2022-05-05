Storm Threat Continues Tonight, Nice Weekend Coming, 90s Maybe Next Week

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for May 5th:

Pretty good news tonight in you are northwest of Jackson, your severe or strong storm threat appears to be very low. If you want to head to the Humboldt tonight for the Strawberry Festival though, bring an umbrella though. The most likely location for a severe storm or two tonight will be south of I-40 between 4-9PM. There are still a couple strong storms in northern Mississippi drifting to the northeast that we are keeping a close eye on. Once we get through tonight, much nicer and warmer weather will be on the way. We could be seeing our first 90s of the year coming up next week. We have the latest information on your Mother’s Day weekend forecast details below.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS OUT UNTIL 9PM TONIGHT!

Another severe thunderstorm watch has been issued that now covers most of West Tennessee until 9 PM tonight. These are the storms we have been suggesting that might move in after 5 PM. Gusty winds and hail appear to be the main threats but a tornado or two still will be possible. Remember a “WATCH” means conditions are favorable for severe storms and a “WARNING” means it is happening right now in the area under the warning. Here is a look at the overall storm threat tonight as for what could pop up with these storms.

TONIGHT:

Some scattered showers and storm activity will linger overnight but the severe weather threat will be low for all of West Tennessee after 10 PM. Thursday night lows will fall into the low 60s as a cold front will pass on by. The winds will remain a bit breezy at times and will shift from the south to west as the night goes on. Cloudy skies are likely for the majority of the night.

FRIDAY:

Storm chances, showers and clouds will continue for the first half of the day on Friday. The showers could clear out by sunrise or they could linger into the early afternoon hours but it appears Friday evening and Friday night will be dry. Some the storms could be strong in the early morning hours but any activity will weaken into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will only make it into the mid 70s and the winds will come out of the northwest in the afternoon and will weaken as the day goes on. Friday night lows will again drop into the mid 50s and sunny and milder weather is on the way for the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine is on the way for Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be a bit cool and stay below normal into the mid 70s. The winds on Saturday will stay out of the northwest but will switch directions and come out of the southeast on Sunday starting a warming trend. Sunday afternoon highs will make it back up into the 80s again. The weather looks to be very similar next weekend to the previous one we had here in West Tennessee. Early next week, we could pick up our first 90s of the year for some of us across the Mid South.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week will be the warmest and most humid week we have seen since last September. The last time we hit 90° in Jackson was September 13, 2021 and that was our only 90° last September. We did climb above 90° many times last August. I am bringing this up because we will have several chances to top the 90° mark next week. Highs on Monday will likely stay in the upper 80s; but starting Tuesday and lasting through Saturday, we have a shot at 90°+ each day. Most of next week looks mostly sunny, hot, humid and rain free. We could see another system coming in late next weekend but get ready for the heat!

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13