Strawberry Festival attendees have a chance to see rare horses

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– One community welcomes two award-winning guests.

The Express Employment Clydesdales came out to Humboldt Thursday, for the first time ever!

Leaders with Express Employment say these Clydesdales are very rare, black and white and have won international awards.

Family members and kids came out to meet the friendly horses as they saddle up for the 84th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Grand Floats Parade, Friday.

“They’re going to be near the front of the parade, I think we’re number 10 in line. We’re hoping for good weather and it’s going to be fun for everybody to see,” said Ronnie Morris, co-owner of Express Employment.

Weather permitting, the grand floats parade will start at 10 Friday morning on Main Street in downtown Humboldt.