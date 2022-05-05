Students, families gather for Field Day in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — One local school district hosts a Field Day at the Peabody High School football field.

The field day is for all the students with disabilities in the district from ages 3 to 21.

The planning for this event has been going on since January of 2020, but due to COVID, the district had to wait a couple of years.

Students got to participate in field games like soccer, football, corn hole and a relay race. Amy Allen with the Trenton Special School District says this field day was a day for students to just enjoy outdoor activities, as well as to have a chance to play with their peers.

“There’s Special Olympics and other events for kids with disabilities, but most of those events don’t start until kids turn eight or nine years old, so we start serving children when they’re three,” Allen said. “And so we wanted to do something that would encompass all of our children.”

Many students, grandparents and parents came to the field day to watch and participate.

