Funeral service for Willie Bert “Cookie” Dodd, age 90, will be Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

Mr. Dodd died Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Dodd will be Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.