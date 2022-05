84th Grand Floats parade moves through Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – One of the most anticipated days of the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival paraded down Main Street in Humboldt on Friday.

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6



84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

84th Strawberry Festival Grand Float Parade on May 6

The over two hour long Grand Floats parade brought visitors from all over!

“We’re from Memphis, Tennessee, and we’re just celebrating the Strawberry Festival. We haven’t been here in two years due to COVID. So we’re really excited to be here,” Sharonda, a parade-goer.

Once the parade kicked off, attendees got to see a large variety of floats and vehicles.

Everything from pageant contestants, band members, government leaders, dancers, and more.

“I been coming here for a while. I lived in Gibson all my life. My favorite part? To be honest is there’s some beautiful 10s out here,” Luke Gordon, a parade-goer.

The parade brings numerous activities and different types of floats. But almost everybody’s favorite part of the day was:

“The cotton candy,” said one parade-goer.

“Food for me,” said one parade-goer.

“Yeah, the food,” said one parade-goer.

“Food,” said one parade-goer.

“The cotton candy,” said one parade-goer.

“The food is good though,” said one parade-goer.

Although this is the 84th year for the parade and a tradition for many, some took the time to pass the tradition down to younger generations.

“I grew up around here, so I’ve been here many a year. But this is her first time. She’s young and she likes parades, so wanted to bring her out so she can get a taste of the Strawberry Festival. And some good sweets while she’s at it,” Djuan Love, a parade-goer.

And while the parade is one of the biggest events during the festival, attendees say there’s nothing like coming together as a community each and every year.

“I just love the parade. You know we have the Teapot Parade last week. We had this parade. It’s just a great time to get the community out and see everybody and smiles on faces. It’s a good day,” Vicky, a parade-goer.

And even if you missed this year’s parade, you still have a chance to attend the festival.

This weekend is the closing weekend for the festival. There’ll be a 5K and 10K race, car show, barbecue cook off and more.

Find the schedule here.