MILAN, Tenn.–One man exemplifies bravery and living history.

Family and friends gathered to honor 96-year-old WWII veteran Carlos Dunn.

The party was held at the VFW in Milan early Friday evening.

The decorations were meaningful. On the tables, there was a young picture of Dunn in his uniform and even a handwritten note.

And of course, everything was decked out in red, white, and blue.