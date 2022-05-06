Mary Jean Stollard Stephens Woods, age 79, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Roger Lee Stephens and the late Curtis Lynn Woods, departed this life Saturday evening, April 23, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Mary was born December 24, 1942 in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of the late Charles Nelson Stollard and Betty Jean Thompson Stollard. She graduated high school in Frankfurt, Germany and continued her education in Belleville, Illinois to become a nursing assistant and EMT. She was employed at Jim Keras Chevrolet in Somerville as a receptionist before her retirement. Mrs. Woods attended Fisherville Baptist Church and was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville. She enjoyed working in her yard, fishing and collecting stamps and bears.

Mrs. Woods is survived by her daughter, Barbara Winston of Somerville, TN; her son, Gary Stephens (Lisa) of Williston, TN; four sisters, Pat Stitzel, Judy Guthrie, Joan Bledsoe and Jackie Ireland; two brothers, Mike Stollard and John Stollard; eight grandchildren, Lydia Rhea Perkins, Nicholas Pappas, Collin James Winston, Corbin James Winston, Alyssa Miller, Anna Lee Martin, Faith Elizabeth Stephens and Victoria Hope Stephens; and her great-granddaughter, Molly Grace Perkins.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Randy Lee Stephens; her granddaughter, Mary Noel Stephens; and her grandson, Connor James Winston.

A visitation for Mrs. Woods will be from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services for Mrs. Woods will be held at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church of Somerville, officiating. A private interment in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes, P.O. Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024.

