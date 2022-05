McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review

Welcome to the multiverse, WBBJ-TV’s very own Eli McCaig will be your guide! To the movie at least.

Check out his latest review for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below:

You can find other reviews from Eli below:

The Bad Guys

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

His next review will be Firestarter.