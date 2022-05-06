Mugshots : Madison County : 05/05/22 – 05/06/22

David Robinson David Robinson: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Anthony Marbury Anthony Marbury: Possession of methamphetamine

Charles Howell Charles Howell: Failure to appear

Toni Howell Toni Howell: Violation of community corrections

Devin Fesmire Devin Fesmire: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations



Dustin Dupree Dustin Dupree: Evading arrest, violation of probation

Gregory Johnson Gregory Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Jenica Clayton Jenica Clayton: Violation of community corrections

Jerry McCord Jerry McCord: Violation of community corrections

Lanard Rucker Lanard Rucker: Simple domestic assault



Lashanequa Ward Lashanequa Ward: Aggravated assault

Mihaela Tinanau Mihaela Tinanau: Aggressive panhandling prohibited

Tracy Standridge Tracy Standridge: Driving under the influence

William Farough William Farough: Aggravated domestic assault, misuse of 911

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/06/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.