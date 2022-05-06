Mugshots : Madison County : 05/05/22 – 05/06/22
David Robinson
David Robinson: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections
Anthony Marbury
Anthony Marbury: Possession of methamphetamine
Charles Howell
Charles Howell: Failure to appear
Toni Howell
Toni Howell: Violation of community corrections
Devin Fesmire
Devin Fesmire: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations
Dustin Dupree
Dustin Dupree: Evading arrest, violation of probation
Gregory Johnson
Gregory Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Jenica Clayton
Jenica Clayton: Violation of community corrections
Jerry McCord
Jerry McCord: Violation of community corrections
Lanard Rucker
Lanard Rucker: Simple domestic assault
Lashanequa Ward
Lashanequa Ward: Aggravated assault
Mihaela Tinanau
Mihaela Tinanau: Aggressive panhandling prohibited
Tracy Standridge
Tracy Standridge: Driving under the influence
William Farough
William Farough: Aggravated domestic assault, misuse of 911
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/06/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.