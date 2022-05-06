Rickey Odell Lee, age 66, resident of Bolivar, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Rickey was born October 4, 1955 in Memphis, the son of the late Charlie and Wilma Russell Lee. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Somerville. He had been a resident of Pine Meadows Nursing Home for over ten years and enjoyed attending Sunday School while there. Rickey loved cutting up with people and making them laugh. He loved family cookouts and get-togethers. His favorite saying was, “y’all come back now, ya hear!”.

Mr. Lee is survived by three daughters, Cathy Bremer (Justin) of Mt. Juliet, TN, Sharon Lee of Harriman, TN and Jennifer Lee of Old Hickory, TN; five sisters, Sylvia Brewer of Whiteville, TN, Shirley Frell of Red Banks, MS, Wanda Bishop of Hickory Valley, TN, Kay Bishop of Hickory Valley, TN and Bonnie Stahl of Memphis, TN; his brother, Ronnie Lee of Hillville, TN; six grandchildren, Steven Westphal of Oak Ridge, TN, Collin Moss of Loudon, TN, Amber Hayes of Castalian Springs, TN, Jewell Hayes of Destin, FL, Jonathan Hayes of Fayetteville, NC and Blake Lee of Old Hickory, TN; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Neal Lee.

Funeral Services for Mr. Lee will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Special music will be provided by John Ed and Donna Watkins. Interment will follow in the Rehobeth Cemetery near Somerville. A visitation for Mr. Lee will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

