Stalled Out System to Keep Clouds & Cooler Weather Around into the Weekend

Friday Evening Forecast Update for May 6th:

The showers will move out early this evening but the clouds might be sticking around a little longer into the weekend then we have been expecting. The low pressure system hasn’t moved much over the last 24 hours and that will allow north and east winds to last through the weekend. This will keep temperatures below normal on Saturday and we might not reach the 80s on Mother’s Day. We are still expecting several chances at some 90s though next week. Catch the latest forecast information below.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and the winds will remain breezy out of the northwest behind the massive low pressure system to our north. Friday night lows will again drop into the mid 50s and the clouds and cooler weather will stick around for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

After a mostly cloudy start to the weekend, mostly sunny skies will return by Saturday Evening and plenty of sunshine is on the way for Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be a bit cool and stay below normal into the low to mid 70s. The winds on Saturday will stay out of the northwest but will switch directions and come out of the east on Sunday starting a warming trend. Sunday afternoon highs will make it back up into the uppers 70s and a few low 80s will be possible for some of us. The weather looks to be very similar next weekend to the previous one we had here in West Tennessee. Early next week, we could pick up our first 90s of the year for some of us across the Mid South. Rain chances are highly unlikely this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week will be the warmest and most humid week we have seen since last September. The last time we hit 90° in Jackson was September 13, 2021 and that was our only 90° last September. We did climb above 90° many times last August. I am bringing this up because we will have several chances to top the 90° mark next week. Highs on Monday will likely stay in the upper 80s; but starting Tuesday and lasting through Saturday, we have a shot at 90°+ each day. Most of next week looks mostly sunny, hot, humid and rain free. We could see another system coming in late next weekend but get ready for the heat!

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

