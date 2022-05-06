Tennessee man charged with assault in Capitol breach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with assault and other counts during the January 2021 Capitol insurrection.

News outlets cited a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office that says 33-year-old Edward Kelley was arrested Thursday in Knoxville on charges that also include resisting or impeding officers during civil disorder and unlawful entry.

A court affidavit filed May 3 says Kelley and two other men got into an altercation with a Capitol police officer.

The complaint said Kelley is also accused of breaking a window, entering the Capitol and kicking open a door.

Kelley told the FBI that he did not enter the Capitol.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.