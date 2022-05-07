BBQ cook-off brings family and friends together

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –Residents from across West Tennessee visited Humboldt, but it wasn’t for the Strawberry Festival.

Dozens of friends and family met at Bailey Park to compete in a BBQ cook off.











They made teams and cooked ribs, pulled pork and any other type of category in the competition.

One attendee says this cook-off brings friends together.

“We don’t see each other a lot, unless it’s this here, or other towns some of them don’t go to,” said Kevin Cates, Pigs on Fire member.

Cates says he’s thankful to participate in the competition.