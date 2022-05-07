Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -(AP) By Bruce Schreiner –Vice President Kamala Harris has urged graduates of Tennessee State University to apply their leadership skills to help tackle the many challenges posed by an unsettled world.

Harris gave the undergraduate commencement speech Saturday at the historically Black university in Nashville.

She told the graduates they stand “on the brink of a new frontier.” She pointed to the prospects of more breakthroughs in technology and medical research.

But with war raging in Ukraine, risks from climate change and basic freedoms under threat in the United States, she says graduates are stepping off into an uncertain future.

