Man charged in Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man charged in an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors.

Isaiah Lee entered not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and two charges related to interfering with public events.

He was ordered to stay at least 100 yards from Chappelle.

The 23-year-old Lee was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set in the last of a four-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.

