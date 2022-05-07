Mickey Gilley, who helped inspire ‘Urban Cowboy,’ dies at 86

Associated Press,

NEW YORK (AP) — Country star Mickey Gilley has died. He was 86. He was known for such hits as “Window Up Above” and for the Texas honky-tonk he owned that inspired the hit film “Urban Cowboy.”

FILE – Mickey Gilley poses with the Triple Crown Award on the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, April 19, 2015. Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy,” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at age 86. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

Based on an Esquire magazine article about two regulars at Gilley’s, the film starred John Travolta and Debra Winger and inspired a nationwide wave of Western-themed clubs.

Gilley also had some famous relatives, including cousins Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer; and evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. Gilley’s other hits include “City Lights” and “Don’t the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time.”

To read more details on Gilley, click here.

For more news stories happening across the U.S., click here to visit our website.

Categories: U.S. News

Related Posts