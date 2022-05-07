Residents experience Jackson history through film

JACKSON, Tenn. –Seeing history can be easier than you think.

‘It’s one of the real historical gems that we have so few of in communities around us, that preserves history the way it was 70 years ago,” said Steve Beverly, Professor Emeritus, Union University.







Local residents went back in time through a film that was recorded in 1952 of the Hub City.

“It shows everything from what it was like downtown where that was the big shopping district in 1952. You see things such as 3000 people gathered to watch a little league baseball game, you see the first taxi cab company in the community, Beverly said.

Beverly says this film was made to exhibit Jackson.

“It was designed in that era to show off Jackson to potential industrial investors in the area,” Beverly said.

One long time Jackson resident says watching the film took him down memory lane.

“It brought back a lot of memories of when I was a kid. We would go downtown on Saturdays and do all the shopping from going to stores like McClenin, Woolworths to buying groceries down there. It was just a different world back then,” said Steve Bush, long time Jackson resident.

Bush says this film helps younger generation.

“The young people now don’t remember Jackson being a business center. It’s just the history of Jackson and how it was back 70 years ago,” Bush said.

If you would like to see the film, visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website for more information.