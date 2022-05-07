Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

(AP)–Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him.

Williamson County Sheriff said via Twitter on Friday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was located in Bethesda.

A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for the pair. Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case.

Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Officials say she appears to have helped him plan and execute the escape.

