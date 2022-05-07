West TN community celebrates its heritage

MEDON, Tenn. –One local community is celebrating its culture.

Members of Spring Creek got together for its Heritage Day at Woolfolk Farms.







Attendees could enjoy many fun activities such as inflatables, and food.

One resident has been living there since 72 years ago and he says for this Heritage Day, the heritage tent was the most important part of the day.

“We got 25 families participating that are bringing different types of items, representing their family’s history and heritage here in the community, along with their churches, we got 5 churches participating,” said Johnny Woolfolk, longtime Spring Creek resident.

The next Heritage Day will be in Medon.

