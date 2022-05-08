First Black woman, openly LGBTQ named as White House Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre as the next White House press secretary, making her the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role.

Jean-Pierre takes on the job as the current press secretary, Jen Psaki (SAK’-ee) prepares to leave next week.

Jean-Pierre takes over as the White House faces an uphill battle to help Democrats hold the House and Senate in the fall midterm elections, and as the administration struggles to address concerns about soaring inflation and the state of the economy.

Speaking after the announcement was made, Jean-Pierre called the appointment “an honor and privilege.”

To read more details on the newly named press secretary, click here.

For more news happening in the U.S. click here to visit our website.