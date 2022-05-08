Getting to know the first Miss Volunteer America

JACKSON, Tenn. –After a long week of competing, one young lady is crowned.

“I am from Utah, born and raised from a small town. My father is a police officer, my mom is a hairdresser. I grew up dancing, singing, acting and I actually received my undergraduate degree from the University of Utah, my Bachelor’s Fine Arts in Ballet Performance,” said Alexa Knutzen, First National Miss Volunteer America.

Knutzen says when she visited the Hub City, she felt at home.

“It just felt right and I cannot wait to be here. I just want to thank the people of Jackson and the City of Jackson for being so accommodating, so gracious with all their resources and time,” Knutzen said.

Knutzen was no stranger to pageants before competing in the Miss Volunteer America pageant.

“I actually competed in the State of Utah five times before receiving this title. Three times in the Miss America system and two times in the Miss USA system and I just felt like I was no longer progressing and I said goodbye to pageants in general, and then I found out about the Miss Volunteer program and I completely fell in love,” Knutzen said.

She says this organization is one of a kind.

“The absolute devotion to supporting women, to pushing them into the next phase of their life is so inspiring. It’s something that I believe in and I had to be a part of it from the ground level, so I’m so honored to be the very first and I can’t wait for my year,” Knutzen said.

Knutzen also talks with us about her experience in the Miss Volunteer America pageant. Follow us online and on air for more of Knutzen’s story.