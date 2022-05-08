Jackson residents celebrate Mother’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — While some hosted pop-up events, others shopped for the special lady in their life.

“I didn’t get her nothing but I will get her something. I’ll get her a wedding ring, don’t tell nobody,” said Grace.

“Not really much, Just kinda stay at home watch movies and give my mom flowers and balloons,” said Pearson.

“I came to town, visited my mom with my brothers, flowers and dinner,” said Pride.

“I’ve been to church, I’ve been to Sunday School and I enjoyed lunch with my mom,” said Blank.

We would like to wish all the moms of West Tennessee a Happy Mother’s Day.