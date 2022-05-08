Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) By: DARLENE SUPERVILLE— Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine on Sunday, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother’s Day.

Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska’s public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants.

Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private.

Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

