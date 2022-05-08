Miss Volunteer America winner shares her pageant journey

JACKSON, Tenn. –Participating in a pageant can sometimes carry a lot of pressure on your shoulders.

Wbbj-7 eyewitness news spoke with a recent winner and if she ever felt nervous.





“There was definitely moments, every single one of the women that competed deserved to be there and if it were their turn, they would’ve been the most amazing Miss Volunteer America, I have no doubts about that, so of course there were moments of insecurities or moments of feeling ‘is it me?’ said Alexa Knutzen, Miss Volunteer America.

Little did Knutzen know that she would be crowned the first national Miss Volunteer America.

“I kind of blacked out and went into shock. I mean, truly, I felt so much pride, my mother made my evening gown and when I first started doing pageants and things like that, we couldn’t afford fancy dresses, fancy clothes and so my mom was just like, we’re going to do this, I’m going to make you feel special and my family really rallied around me and got me here,” Knutzen said.

Knutzen says she wants to be remembered by the motto.

” ‘You can do hard things.’ My life has thrown in tosses and turns and there have been moments where I have felt lost, confused and like I don’t know what direction I’m headed, so if you want to do something you can do it, you can do hard things, you define your destiny just like I define me and be proud of yourself, have faith,” Knutzen said.

Knutzen says she’s looking forward to helping as many people as possible.