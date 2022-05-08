Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30

Associated Press,

(AP)–Mike Schneider–Over the past three decades, birthrates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s.

That’s according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau released this spring ahead of Mother’s Day.

Allyson Jacobs stands for a portrait outside her workplace, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in New York. For Jacobs, life in her 20s and 30s was about focusing on her career in health care and enjoying the club scene in New York City. It wasn’t until she turned 40 that she and her husband started trying to have children. They had a son when she was 42. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Experts say decisions by women to invest in their education and careers so they can better support their children have contributed to the age shift.

Older motherhood also is taking place in developed countries in Europe and Asia, and it means that U.S. population growth could continue to slow down since the ability to have children tends to decrease with age.

