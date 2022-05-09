Bemis Heritage Day set for May 21

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bemis Heritage Day has been set for later this month!

The event will be held at the Bemis Mill Village Museum, and will begin at 10 a.m. and continue to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Events include the reveal of new playground equipment, games, barbecue and ice cream, freed admission to the museum, and live music.

There will be a Chat ‘N Chew display, and the “Archives R Us: Preserving Our Family Archives.”

The day’s schedule also has:

10:10 a.m. — Grand opening of playground equipment

10:30 a.m. — Bemis Heritage Day proclamation

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out– Barbecue plate lunch and ice cream served

1 p.m. — Slideshow of the Bemis Auditorium/Museum

The news release says the splash pad will also be open at the Bemis Mill Memorial Park at 7A Street.

