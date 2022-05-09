Bemis Heritage Day set for May 21

Tristyn Fletcher,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bemis Heritage Day has been set for later this month!

Bemis Historical Society

The event will be held at the Bemis Mill Village Museum, and will begin at 10 a.m. and continue to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Events include the reveal of new playground equipment, games, barbecue and ice cream, freed admission to the museum, and live music.

There will be a Chat ‘N Chew display, and the “Archives R Us: Preserving Our Family Archives.”

The day’s schedule also has:

  • 10:10 a.m. — Grand opening of playground equipment
  • 10:30 a.m. — Bemis Heritage Day proclamation
  • 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out– Barbecue plate lunch and ice cream served
  • 1 p.m. — Slideshow of the Bemis Auditorium/Museum

The news release says the splash pad will also be open at the Bemis Mill Memorial Park at 7A Street.

