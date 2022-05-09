James “Michael” Ricketts

1976 – 2022

Michael Ricketts joined our Lord on May 2, 2022.

Born on March 15, 1976 to Jane and Tom Ricketts, Michael courageously fought various obstacles for 46 years. He always kept his joyful spirit, his love of basketball and music, and he was loved by many.

Michael was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and he leaves behind his parents, three brothers, Mark Ricketts, Greg Ricketts and Brian Ricketts (and their families), and sister, Amanda Shoemake (and her family), who are all comforted by the truth that he now is at peace in the presence of Jesus.

The family will have a private gathering at a later date. Any memorials may be sent to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103 or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.