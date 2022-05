Mugshots : Madison County : 05/06/22 – 05/09/22

Marcellas Fouse Marcellas Fouse: Schedule VI drug violations, public intoxication

Brianna Hurd Brianna Hurd: Aggravated assault, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Alexander Ray Alexander Ray: Driving under the influence

Amber Hearn Amber Hearn: Violation of community corrections

Amy Pruett Amy Pruett: Violation of community corrections



Anna Russell Anna Russell: Aggravated assault

Aquarain Witherspoon Aquarain Witherspoon: Aggravated assault

Brandon Upchurch Brandon Upchurch: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license

Carol Scott Carol Scott: Forgery

Christopher Sanders Christopher Sanders: Simple domestic assault, schedule IV drug violations, failure to appear



Cortney Morton Cortney Morton: Driving under the influence

David Dreblow David Dreblow: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Deandre Harrison Deandre Harrison: Resisting stop/arrest

Desiree Murphy Desiree Murphy: Vandalism

Dylan Murdock Dylan Murdock: Vandalism



Eunice Waddy Eunice Waddy: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Heather Reaves Heather Reaves: Violation of probation

Jacorey Norman Jacorey Norman: Assault

Javon Spencer Javon Spencer: Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jenni Ennis Jenni Ennis: Theft under $999



Jeremiah Hilterbrand Jeremiah Hilterbrand: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

Jerry Latson Jerry Latson: Assault, disorderly conduct

Johnny Cox Johnny Cox: Violation of probation

Joshua Baum Pierpont Joshua Baum Pierpont: Simple domestic assault

Joshua Newbern Joshua Newbern: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Judd Mosier Judd Mosier: Failure to appear

Karlton Smith Karlton Smith: Driving under the influence

Kenneth Jowers Kenneth Jowers: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations

Kenneth Touchton Kenneth Touchton: Driving under the influence

Lagarius Fleming Lagarius Fleming: Failure to appear



Manuel Brandon Manuel Brandon: Shoplifting/theft of property

Marqavious Davis Marqavious Davis: Violation of probation

Michelle Chapman Michelle Chapman: Driving under the influence, open container law, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Misty Paul Misty Paul: Criminal impersonation

Noah Greer Noah Greer: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle



Robert Nelson Robert Nelson: Criminal impersonation, failure to appear

Sabrina Montgomery Sabrina Montgomery: Violation of community corrections

Seth Graham Seth Graham: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call

Shawtaveon Murriel Shawtaveon Murriel: Evading arrest

Terri Horton Terri Horton: Failure to appear



Terry Perry Terry Perry: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Tyler Mosier Tyler Mosier: Failure to appear

William Ellison William Ellison: Violation of probation

Willie Douglass Willie Douglass: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/09/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.