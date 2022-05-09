Warm & Humid Week on the Way, Record Highs Possible

A warm front pushed in from the south this morning and after some morning cloud cover and gusty winds it turned out to be a fantastic afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise as the week goes on the humidity will increase as well. Highs will be near 90° for the rest of the work week. We will talk about some storm chances that might try to return over the weekend and more on the hot weather coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain clear to mostly clear tonight and the winds will weaken but stay out of the south. The humidity will begin to increase due to the southerly winds and overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Tuesday and high temperatures will reach the upper 80s. A few 90s will be possible but most of us will fall short on Tuesday. The winds will be light and continue to come out of the south. Tuesday night lows will also drop down into the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

The warmest day of the week looks like it is going to be here on Wednesday. Highs should reach the low 90s for many of us and the record in Jackson is 90° set back in 1962. The winds will come of of the southwest as high pressure will be sitting to the southeast of West Tennessee. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s and some of us might even stay in the low 70s. Expect sunny skies again for most of the day.

THURSDAY:

Temperatures will remain hot but the winds could vary in direction at times. This might allow some of us to not hit 90° but it is going to be close again. Expect a few more clouds on Thursday then the previous couple days due to the varying wind direction into the afternoon. A weak front may even try to pass by, but it will have minimal impacts on our weather. Thursday night lows will fall into the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will try to move back in during the back half the day on Friday but most of us will not see showers or storm chances returning until the weekend. Highs on Friday might be a few degrees cooler then Thursday due to the position and timing of the passing front. The winds will likely start out of the northeast and shift to the southeast into the afternoon. Upper 80s are still expected Friday evening and lows will again fall into the low 60s to start the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Long term forecast guidance is all over the place for the upcoming weekend but most scenarios are hinting at a chance for some showers and pop up storms to return for both Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy are also expected and that will keep temperatures a bit cooler for the upcoming weekend. Highs will still make it into the mid 80s but 90s are not likely either day this weekend. The winds will come out of the southwest or west and could shift to the northwest late Sunday if the next cold front makes it through.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

