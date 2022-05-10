27 schools recognized for STEM/STEAM efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Schools across Tennessee are being recognized.

According to a news release, 27 schools received the Tennessee STEM/STEAM School Designation for 2022.

Schools for STEM include:

Barret’s Chapel School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Black Fox Elementary School, Murfreesboro City Schools

Blythe-Bower Elementary School, Cleveland City Schools

Bolton High School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Bradley Central High STEM Academy, Bradley County Schools

Brown Academy, Hamilton County Schools

Cleveland Middle School, Cleveland City Schools

Clinton High School, Anderson County Schools

Green Magnet Academy, Knox County Schools

Isaac Litton Middle School, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Memphis School of Excellence Mendenhall, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Millersville Elementary School, Sumner County Schools

Northview Middle School, Dyer County Schools

Parkway Village Elementary School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Smyrna Elementary School, Rutherford County Schools

South-Doyle High School, Knox County Schools

White House High School STEM Academy, Sumner County Schools

STEAM Designation

Arlington High School, Arlington Community Schools

Arlington Middle School, Arlington Community Schools

Carter Lawrence Engineering Magnet, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Decherd Elementary School, Franklin County Schools

Ethridge Elementary School, Lawrence County Schools

Hobgood Elementary School, Murfreesboro City Schools

Howard Elementary School, Sumner County Schools

Portland Gateview Elementary School, Sumner County Schools

Salem Elementary School, Murfreesboro City Schools

Spring Hill Middle School, Maury County Public Schools

“With strong momentum for STEM and STEAM education being seen across the state with the number of designated schools continuing to grow, we are thrilled to continue highlighting the state’s emphasis on ensuring students are prepared for future success in their educational pathways and also in their careers,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.