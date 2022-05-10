27 schools recognized for STEM/STEAM efforts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Schools across Tennessee are being recognized.
According to a news release, 27 schools received the Tennessee STEM/STEAM School Designation for 2022.
Schools for STEM include:
- Barret’s Chapel School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools
- Black Fox Elementary School, Murfreesboro City Schools
- Blythe-Bower Elementary School, Cleveland City Schools
- Bolton High School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools
- Bradley Central High STEM Academy, Bradley County Schools
- Brown Academy, Hamilton County Schools
- Cleveland Middle School, Cleveland City Schools
- Clinton High School, Anderson County Schools
- Green Magnet Academy, Knox County Schools
- Isaac Litton Middle School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Memphis School of Excellence Mendenhall, Memphis-Shelby County Schools
- Millersville Elementary School, Sumner County Schools
- Northview Middle School, Dyer County Schools
- Parkway Village Elementary School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools
- Smyrna Elementary School, Rutherford County Schools
- South-Doyle High School, Knox County Schools
- White House High School STEM Academy, Sumner County Schools
STEAM Designation
- Arlington High School, Arlington Community Schools
- Arlington Middle School, Arlington Community Schools
- Carter Lawrence Engineering Magnet, Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Decherd Elementary School, Franklin County Schools
- Ethridge Elementary School, Lawrence County Schools
- Hobgood Elementary School, Murfreesboro City Schools
- Howard Elementary School, Sumner County Schools
- Portland Gateview Elementary School, Sumner County Schools
- Salem Elementary School, Murfreesboro City Schools
- Spring Hill Middle School, Maury County Public Schools
“With strong momentum for STEM and STEAM education being seen across the state with the number of designated schools continuing to grow, we are thrilled to continue highlighting the state’s emphasis on ensuring students are prepared for future success in their educational pathways and also in their careers,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
