Chester County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent spike in thefts

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

According to the sheriff’s office, there have been several reports of the thefts recently in Chester County. They say catalytic converters are a key component in a vehicle’s exhaust gas emissions system and are very expensive to replace.

The sheriff’s office says the thefts typically occur overnight and have been happening near residences.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, the sheriff’s office asks for you to contact them immediately. They say a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of those responsible.

You can contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 989-5409.

