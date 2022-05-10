Lena Margaret Brown Tippitt

Lena Margaret Brown Tippitt, age 80, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, May 5, 2022 at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Bolivar, Tennessee.

Lena was born March 17, 1942 in Hickory Valley, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Mitchell Brown and Maudie Henley Brown. She was employed as a seamstress at Joseph’s Interiors in Memphis, Tennessee for many years before her retirement in 2008.

Ms. Tippitt is survived by her daughter, Shirley McCaw of Fairview Heights, IL; two sisters, Rosemary Hunt of Middleton, TN and Josie Mae Redden of Somerville, TN; two grandchildren, Justinn McCaw of Pinehurst, NC and Sable Liu of Puyallup, WA; four great-grandchildren, Rylee McCaw and Recee McCaw of Pinehurst, NC and Kameron Liu and Kaydence Liu of Puyallup, WA; her niece, Sheila Chingman of Cordova, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ann, Helen and Elizabeth; and three brothers, Bill, Otis and Boyd.

A visitation for Ms. Tippitt will be from 3 to 5 P.M. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be held at 5 P.M. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Terry Hunt officiating.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.