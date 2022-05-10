Local hospital rated “A” for safety

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Hospital in Carroll County has gotten an “A” rating.

The Leapfrog Group awarded the hospital the rating for safety for its protection of patients from harm in 2022.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Baptist Carroll County for its commitment to prioritizing patients

and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

“I am so proud of this recognition from the Leapfrog Group and what it means for Baptist Carroll County team members,” said Susan Breeden, CEO and administrator of Baptist Carroll County. “Receiving this honor from a respected national safety organization, such as Leapfrog, demonstrates the quality of our hospital and reassures the community that they can trust the care they receive from our team at Baptist Carroll County.”

