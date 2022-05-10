Marlon Smith

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Smith MarlonMarlon Smith of Springville, TN
Age: 59
Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Date of Death: Sunday, May 8, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Keith Nation of Pleasant Hill UMC
Place of Burial: Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and after 11:00 AM Thursday
Date/Place of Birth: July 5, 1962 in Paris, TN
Pallbearers: Randall Smith, Brian French, Jason Green, Randy McClain, Dale McClain, and Michael McClain.
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Charles Brummitt Smith and Joy Fair Wade Smith, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

 Tammy McClain Smith of Springville, TN; Married: August 21, 1981
Sons: City/State Justin (Amber) Smith of Springville, TN

Colton (Silence) Smith of Hewitt, TX
Grandchildren: Canyon Smith, Keegan Losby, Kaidy Losby, Rayne Losby, and Bella Losby.
Sisters: City/State Robin (Jim) Bellis of Springville, TN
Brothers: City/State Russell Smith of Springville, TN

Lanny Smith of Springville, TN

Mitchell (Vicki) Smith of Springville, TN
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Personal Information: He was an avid farmer, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. He had a passion for logging and was a longtime employee of Fox Lumber Company.

