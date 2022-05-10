|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Marlon Smith of Springville, TN
|Age:
|59
|Place of Death:
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, May 8, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Keith Nation of Pleasant Hill UMC
|Place of Burial:
|Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and after 11:00 AM Thursday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 5, 1962 in Paris, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Randall Smith, Brian French, Jason Green, Randy McClain, Dale McClain, and Michael McClain.
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Charles Brummitt Smith and Joy Fair Wade Smith, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Tammy McClain Smith of Springville, TN; Married: August 21, 1981
|Sons: City/State
|Justin (Amber) Smith of Springville, TN
Colton (Silence) Smith of Hewitt, TX
|Grandchildren:
|Canyon Smith, Keegan Losby, Kaidy Losby, Rayne Losby, and Bella Losby.
|Sisters: City/State
|Robin (Jim) Bellis of Springville, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Russell Smith of Springville, TN
Lanny Smith of Springville, TN
Mitchell (Vicki) Smith of Springville, TN
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Personal Information:
|He was an avid farmer, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. He had a passion for logging and was a longtime employee of Fox Lumber Company.