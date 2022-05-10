Services for Ms. Sonja Hurt, age 47 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Hurt, you can go to the Flowers & Gifts section in our Sympathy Store on our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/store/funeral-service?icn=de sktop_memorial_topbanner

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411