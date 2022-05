Mugshots : Madison County : 05/09/22 – 05/10/22

Doyle Goff Doyle Goff: Aggravated assault

Chayne Miller Chayne Miller: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Darius Powell Darius Powell: Failure to appear

Dontae Davis Dontae Davis: Violation of probation

Falando Davis Falando Davis: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Keith Godwin Keith Godwin: Failure to appear, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license Keith Godwin: Failure to appear, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license

Kristin Plunkett Kristin Plunkett: Violation of probation

Lamarious Walker Lamarious Walker: Failure to appear

Tommy Duncan Tommy Duncan: Simple domestic assault

Weldon Phelps Weldon Phelps: Aggravated rape

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/10/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.