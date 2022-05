Funeral service for Patricia Ann Davis, age 75, will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM the Historic First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Davis died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Regency Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Visitation for Ms. Davis will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Historic First Baptist Church.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.