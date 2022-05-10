Tennessee expects changes to lethal injection protocol, staffing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say they anticipate that an independent investigation of the state’s lethal injection methods will result in changes to how those executions are carried out, including how the procedures are staffed.

State corrections officials made the statement last week in a federal court filing.

A judge on Tuesday agreed to pause litigation challenging the lethal injection protocol while the probe unfolds.

Gov. Bill Lee ordered the investigation after a planned April 21 execution was stopped within about an hour of its scheduled start.

Lee also paused all executions through 2022.

Lee has said the drugs to be used were tested for potency and sterility, but not endotoxins.

It’s unclear what the state expects to change about its lethal injections.

