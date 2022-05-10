University offers free tuition to Carroll County residents

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University’s College of Professional Studies is offering free tuition to Carroll County residents.

Bethel says this will begin immediately, and gives county residents the chance to one course toward select associate and bachelor’s degree programs.

“These degree programs have classes that meet one night per week on the McKenzie campus and are designed to be manageable for adult learners with work and family responsibilities. We encourage all Carroll County residents who have been hesitant about enrolling in college to use this opportunity to give college a try, risk free,” said CPS Vice President Kimberly Martin.

Those wanting to get into the program will need a high school diploma or G.E.D.

Read the full news release here.

Find more news out of Carroll County here.